Obsession OTT release date revealed, here's when and where you can stream the horror blockbuster

New Delhi:

Ranked among the top horror films of 2026, Obsession is now gearing up to move from the big screen to streaming platforms. The film enjoyed a successful theatrical run, and audiences have been eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Consequently, there has been much speculation about exactly when Obsession will arrive to captivate or obsess viewers on OTT.

That wait is finally coming to an end. It has now been revealed when and on which OTT platform the film will premiere.

A top horror thriller of 2026

Obsession is a psychological horror thriller directed by famous YouTuber Curry Barker. A low budget production, the film does not feature A list stars. Instead, it stars Inde Navarrette, Michael Johnson and Megan Lawless in the lead roles. In addition to directing, Curry Barker also wrote the story and handled the editing.

A spine chilling story

The film's story is spine chilling. Despite its 1 hour 49 minute runtime, the movie avoids relying on massive jump scares or menacing dialogue. Yet every scene is enough to give you goosebumps. The actors' expressions alone are sufficient to strike terror into the hearts of the audience.

The plot revolves around Bear and Nikki. Bear is in love with Nikki and desperately wants her to love him back with equal intensity. One day, he discovers a One Wish Willow tree and makes a wish that Nikki loves him and only him.

After making the wish, he breaks the branch and his dream ultimately comes true. However, she is unaware that she will have to pay a terrifying price for this wish. The wish takes a dangerous turn.

Obsession box office collection

The film generated global buzz following its release. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed approximately $409 million worldwide, equivalent to nearly Rs 3,900 crore.

Obsession OTT release date

After creating a storm at the box office, Obsession is now set to arrive on OTT. According to Whats on Netflix, this horror thriller, which holds an IMDb rating of 8, will stream on Netflix.

However, you will have to wait a while to watch it, as the film is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in four months. The OTT release date has been finalised for November 17, 2026.

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