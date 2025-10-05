Rise and Fall: ‘Some partners...,’ Nikki Tamboli pens emtional note after Arbaaz-Dhanashree hug controversy After Arbaaz Patel’s viral moment with Dhanashree Verma on Rise and Fall, Nikki Tamboli’s emotional post for her boyfriend has fans talking.

New Delhi:

Nikki Tamboli, Bigg Boss 14 contestant visited her boyfriend, Arbaaz Patel, on the reality show Rise and Fall. While she made her presence felt on the show with just a guest appearance, she also shared a video on Instagram bragging about her boyfriend.

The actress surprised fans by sharing a special video of the incident on her social media handle, along with an emotional note for Arbaaz.

Nikki Tamboli's Post

Nikki Tamboli shared a video on Instagram today. Nikki recently visited her boyfriend, Arbaaz Patel, on the reality show 'Rise and Fall.' Along with the video, Nikki wrote, 'Some partners lift trophies, the best ones lift you — in every game and every moment, having someone who supports you behind your back and showers love is rare. New episodes streaming everyday at 12 noon FREE only on Amazon MX Player App.'

What did Nikki tell Arbaaz?

Before this video, another video of Nikki went viral. In this video, Nikki was seen explaining to her boyfriend Arbaaz how Dhanashree was using him. In the video, Nikki told Arbaaz to play his game and not care about anyone.

In the video shared by Nikki, Arbaaz can be seen breaking down as soon as he spots Nikki. The couple later hugs as she tried to pacify the Rise And Fall contestant. At the end of the video, the two can be seen sitting on a coffee table as Nikki advices that Arbaaz is not stranger to her and she likes to take stand for him.

He even tells Arbaaz to step away from things that make him feel weak or confused on the show.

The controversy erupted after Arbaaz Patel, during a recent episode of Rise and Fall, talked to Dhanashree Verma about her behaviour with other male contestants. Expressing his discomfort, he asked, “Tum kya seedha jakar hug karti ho? Arjun ko, Aarush ko?”

About Rise And Fall

Rise and Fall is currently one of a popular Indian reality show based on the game of power and strategy between 'rulers' and 'workers'. The reality show is being hosted by Shark Tank fame, entrepreneur and former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover.

