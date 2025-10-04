Is the house seen in Tanya Mittal’s Instagram videos real? Netizens ask ‘Kahan se 7-star hai?’ Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal is making headlines for her luxury lifestyle claims. From 150 bodyguards to a ‘7-star’ home, here’s why netizens are trolling her.

Tanya Mittal has become the talk of the town since she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. The entrepreneur and spiritual content creator has been the centre of attraction on the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss' new season, often talking about her luxurious lifestyle.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal frequently claimed to have 150 bodyguards at home and said her kitchen has a lift. Soon after these claims, social media users didn’t waste any time digging for information about her home.

Netizens call out Tanya Mittal’s 'luxurious' house

Eagle-eyed users pointed out that her claims seemed baseless after analysing her videos on Instagram. In one video, she was seen acting to the song 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka', which appeared to be shot inside a house, but it is unclear whether it was her home.

Instagram users called her out for not having a luxurious home as she claimed. Tanya once claimed that her house is more 'expensive' than a 5-star, 7-star hotel, during a conversation in the BB 19 house.

One user re-shared a video originally posted on Tanya's official Instagram profile. The note on the video reads, "Ye hai inka 7 star se bhi luxury house, Swarg se sundar," which translates to, "This is their house, more luxurious than a 7-star, more beautiful than heaven."

In another video, Tanya shared footage of herself receiving a cake delivery while coming down the stairs, which led netizens to comment that her house doesn’t have a lift. A user re-shared a video from Tanya’s Instagram account with the note: "Tanya Mittal house lift to hai nahi," which translates to, "Tanya Mittal’s house doesn’t even have a lift.

However, these are only claims made by various Instagram pages, and no confirmation has come from Tanya Mittal or her family.

Tanya Mittal's educational qualifications

According to TOI, Tanya was born on September 27, 2000, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and studied at Vidya Public School. She completed her graduation degree from Chandigarh University in architecture.

