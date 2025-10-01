Who is Tanya Mittal’s father? Bigg Boss 19 fans dig into her background The identity of Tanya Mittal’s father remains unconfirmed, though her Bigg Boss 19 remarks about real estate business have sparked online curiosity.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal recently revealed that her father is in the real estate business and sells 500–1,000 flats annually. However, she did not disclose his name or company, leaving his identity unconfirmed.

This has sparked curiosity among fans, with speculation around prominent names, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Who Is Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya Mittal, 29, is a lifestyle and spiritual influencer who enjoys a following of 3.4 million on Instagram. Her presence in Bigg Boss 19 has made her one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

Tanya Mittal’s Father and His Business

During a conversation with Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari in the Bigg Boss house, Tanya shared that her father is not active on social media. She revealed that he sells between 500–1,000 flats every year, highlighting the scale of his business.

Key points Tanya mentioned on the show:

Her father is in the real estate sector.

He sells 500–1,000 flats annually.

She did not share company names, turnover, or net worth. She also avoided giving further details, saying: “I can’t say this on camera.”

Speculation Around Ravi Mittal and Amit Mittal

After Tanya’s remarks, fans began speculating about her father’s identity.

Some linked her to Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based real estate developer.

Others suggested her father might be Amit Mittal, a businessman from Gwalior.

A 2015 Instagram post by Tanya, in which she called her father her “inspiration,” further fuelled the discussions.

However, no confirmation has been made by Tanya or her family, and neighbours reportedly declined to comment.

Why Tanya Mittal’s Father Remains a Mystery

Despite the buzz, Tanya has chosen to keep her family’s details private. Neither she nor her family has officially revealed her father’s name, business brand, or financials.

This mystery has only increased audience interest, making Tanya a central talking point inside and outside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Tanya Mittal’s Growing Popularity

Outside the show, Tanya continues to grow as a social media influencer:

Over 3.4 million followers on Instagram. Known for spiritual content, lifestyle tips, and motivational videos. Bigg Boss 19 has amplified her reach and made her family background a trending topic.

FAQs on Tanya Mittal

Q1. Who is Tanya Mittal’s father in Bigg Boss 19?

Tanya Mittal has not revealed her father’s name. She only said he sells 500–1,000 flats annually.

Q2. Is Ravi Mittal Tanya Mittal’s father?

Some speculate Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based builder, could be her father, but there is no confirmation.

Q3. Is Amit Mittal Tanya Mittal’s father?

Reports suggest her father could be Gwalior-based businessman Amit Mittal, though this remains unverified.

Q4. What business does Tanya Mittal’s father run?

According to Tanya, he is in the real estate business and sells hundreds of flats annually.

Q5. Has Tanya Mittal confirmed her father’s identity?

No, Tanya has not confirmed any details about her father’s name, company, or net worth.

