Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal: Age controversy, father, net worth and business empire Tanya Mittal of Bigg Boss 19 is grabbing attention for her age, family, father, education, brand and net worth. Here’s a closer look at her journey.

New Delhi:

Ever since Bigg Boss season 19 hit our TV and OTT screens, one of the most talked-about contestants has been spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal. The 29-year-old grabbed eyeballs with her classist and superiority-based statements inside the show.

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan also called her 'Boss' as the BB 19 contestant was shocked that housemates were calling her by name and not boss. Shocked! Read further to know everything about the 'ma'am' of Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya Mittal's age controversy

Tanya Mittal's age has also been a topic of discussion. Tanya was introduced on the show as a 2000-born person with a birth year of 25. However, a Reddit thread asserted that this was not the case, citing earlier instances in which she referred to herself as 29 or older. Furthermore, more confusion was created when an old photo from 2017 commemorating her 18th birthday was shared.

Moreover, the influencer also called 21-year-old TV actress Ashnoor Kaur 'bacchi' on the show, which didn't go well with netizens.

Tanya Mittal's family background and father’s details

Tanya hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and has often credited her family for supporting her journey. Although not much information about her family members is publicly available, she has spoken about the values ​​and upbringing that shaped her entrepreneurial and spiritual outlook.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal's father, Amit Mittal, is a quiet yet significant businessman, but likes to stay away from the limelight.

Tanya Mittal Education

Tanya holds a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University. Her academic background reflects her interest in design and creativity, which also coincides with her entrepreneurial journey.

Tanya Mittal’s business journey and Handmade Love brand

Tanya Mittal is a versatile personality who wears many hats. She is an influencer, entrepreneur, podcaster and former model. With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Tanya regularly shares motivational posts, spiritual stories and lifestyle content. She was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and represented India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon, which earned her international recognition.

Tanya is the founder of her own brand, 'Handmade with Love by Tanya', which sells handbags, handcuffs, and saris. Her venture highlights her entrepreneurial skills and creativity. She has also worked as a model and beauty queen, winning several titles and representing India abroad.

Apart from this, Tanya also hosts her own podcast, where she discusses a wide range of topics, from personal growth to spirituality. Her career took a new turn during the Maha Kumbh, when a video narrating her tragic experience during the stampede gained widespread attention.

Tanya Mittal's net worth in 2025: What we know

Tanya Mittal has an estimated monthly income of around Rs 6 Lakh; her primary source of income comes from the endorsements of her company and products. However, no concrete information is available about her 2025 net worth.

Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19: Drama, clashes and viral moments

So far, Tanya Mittal has had a clash with the entire house house accept for Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri. Her first fight was with Ashnoor Kaur; later, she was seen arguing with Baseer and Zeishan Qadri. In the latest episode, the influencer got into a heated argument with Nehal Chudasama.

It is significant to note that Tanya Mittal was nominated last week and in the September 2 episode, she was again seen in the nomination list.

