BB19’s Tanya Mittal stuns in sarees: Looks you just can’t miss

Eternal elegance in black: Tanya Mittal redefines evening glamour in a sheer black saree with white floral embroidery, styled with pearls and lace gloves for a timeless statement.
Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial
Grace in red and white: She embraces effortless charm in a red and white floral saree paired with a bold blouse and layered pearl necklace, exuding timeless feminine elegance.
Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial
Radiance in yellow and white: Tanya brightens the frame in a yellow and white ombré saree, styled with delicate jewellery and a carefree smile, perfectly blending tradition with modern freshness.
Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial
Playful charm in a purple saree: Bigg Boss 19 star captures a moment of joy by the riverside, dressed in a regal purple saree with a contrasting green blouse and traditional jewellery, blending elegance with a playful spirit.
Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial
Golden elegance in a festive saree: A rich golden saree with intricate embroidery and red borders makes for a regal yet effortless festive look, completed with statement earrings and a bold red lip.
Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial
Grace in red at the evening aarti: Draped in a striking red saree with delicate embroidery, Tanya captures devotion and poise during the evening aarti ritual, blending spirituality with timeless style.
Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial
