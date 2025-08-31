BB19’s Tanya Mittal stuns in sarees: Looks you just can’t miss

 BB19&rsquo;s Tanya Mittal stuns in sarees: Looks you just can&rsquo;t miss

Image Source : Instagram/tanyamittalofficial

Eternal elegance in black: Tanya Mittal redefines evening glamour in a sheer black saree with white floral embroidery, styled with pearls and lace gloves for a timeless statement.

Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

Grace in red and white: She embraces effortless charm in a red and white floral saree paired with a bold blouse and layered pearl necklace, exuding timeless feminine elegance.

Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

Radiance in yellow and white: Tanya brightens the frame in a yellow and white ombré saree, styled with delicate jewellery and a carefree smile, perfectly blending tradition with modern freshness.

Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

Playful charm in a purple saree: Bigg Boss 19 star captures a moment of joy by the riverside, dressed in a regal purple saree with a contrasting green blouse and traditional jewellery, blending elegance with a playful spirit.

Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

Golden elegance in a festive saree: A rich golden saree with intricate embroidery and red borders makes for a regal yet effortless festive look, completed with statement earrings and a bold red lip.

Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

Grace in red at the evening aarti: Draped in a striking red saree with delicate embroidery, Tanya captures devotion and poise during the evening aarti ritual, blending spirituality with timeless style.

Image Source : Instagram/@tanyamittalofficial

