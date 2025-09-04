Who is Balraj Singh? The YouTuber making headlines with Tanya Mittal’s Bigg Boss 19 breakup drama In Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal revealed her breakup story. Outside the house, YouTuber Balraj Singh claimed to be her ex-boyfriend and shared his side.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 is grabbing headlines with intense fights and personal revelations.

In the latest episode, contestant Tanya Mittal opened up about her past relationship, while outside the house, YouTuber Balraj Singh has claimed to be her ex-boyfriend, adding fresh drama to the season.

Tanya Mittal opens up about her breakup in Bigg Boss 19

During a candid chat inside the house, Baseer Ali asked Tanya about her past relationships. Tanya revealed she had two boyfriends but confessed she had been cheated in love.

“My ex had cheated me and taken advantage of me,” Tanya said, without naming anyone. Her emotional revelation quickly went viral on social media.

YouTuber Balraj Singh reacts to Tanya’s claims

Balraj Singh has claimed that Tanya was dating him. Along with this, he has also made many allegations against the Bigg Boss 19 contestant by sharing a video on his YouTube channel. He said,

'All the stories Tanya is telling are false. Tanya was my fan at one time, but due to her fake behaviour, I broke up with her.'

Who is Balraj Singh?

Balraj is a YouTuber as well as a social media influencer. He has 82 thousand subscribers on YouTube and 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Balraj also shares spiritual stories on his Instagram. However, it is not yet clear whether Balraj or Tanya, locked in the Bigg Boss house, is speaking the truth. Time will tell!

