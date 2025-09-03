Bigg Boss 19 salaries: From Gaurav Khanna to Amal Malik, who earns most Bigg Boss 19 contestants are making headlines not just for drama but also for their massive salaries. Here’s the full fee list with top earners revealed.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are serving the kind of content that the show is known for. From fights to blossoming friendships, the 19th season too, is garnering attention.

This time too, actors and influencers have taken over the internet with their deeds on the show, but do you know how much these contestants are getting paid on the show? Let's find out.

Who is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss 19?

Gaurav Khanna, who became popular in every household with the TV show Anupama, has become the highest-paid contestant this season. According to the report of 'Screen', Gaurav is charging around Rs 17.5 lakh for a week. That is, his one-day earnings are around Rs 2.5 lakh. This amount makes him one of the top-paid stars of the show.

Interestingly, Gaurav has become one of the most expensive actors not only in this season of Bigg Boss 19 but also in the history of the show as a regular contestant. However, the most expensive contestant so far has been Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson, who charged around Rs 2.5 crore for just three days. But she was inside the Bigg Boss 4 house for only three days.

Amal Malik’s Bigg Boss 19 salary revealed

After Gaurav, music composer and singer Amal Malik has the highest fee this season. According to reports, Amal is charging Rs 8.75 lakh per week. This means his daily earnings are Rs 1.25 lakh.

Apart from this, social media influencer Aawaz Darbar and TV actress Ashnoor Kaur are charging Rs 6 lakh for a week. At the same time, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More are at the bottom of the fee race and the earnings of the other contestants are much higher than theirs.

Highest-paid Bigg Boss contestants in history

If we look at the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, Karanvir Vohra has also been among the stars who charged the highest fees. He charged around 20 lakh rupees for a week in Bigg Boss 12. Gaurav Khanna's fees include him in the list of these big names.

Current drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house

Amidst the discussions of fees, the drama in the show is also increasing continuously. In the first week itself, the house has been divided into two groups. On one side is Zeeshan Qadri's group and on the other side is Kunickaa Sadanand. There is a tug of war and arguments between them. Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt was seen fighting with Baseer in the last episode.

