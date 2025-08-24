Who is Tanya Mittal? Influencer joins Bigg Boss 19 Tanya Mittal, Miss Asia Tourism 2018 and Instagram influencer with 2.5M followers, enters Bigg Boss 19. Here’s her age, education, and career journey.

Tanya Mittal is an influencer and lifestyle personality with a growing following of 2.5 million on Instagram. Known for her style and motivational approach, she has built a strong identity among young audiences online.

Tanya was born on September 27, 2000, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Vidya Public School, Gwalior, before pursuing higher education. Her interest in creativity and innovation led her to enroll at Chandigarh University, where she studied architecture.

Miss Asia Tourism 2018

Adding to her achievements, Tanya Mittal was crowned Miss Asia Tourism in 2018, an international recognition that brought her into the limelight.

Career as an Influencer

Tanya, 25, has successfully carved her niche as an influencer, sharing messages of positivity, personal growth, and mindful living. Alongside spiritual content, her Instagram is filled with fashion, travel, and lifestyle updates that resonate with her wide audience. With 2.5 million followers, she has become one of the most notable young voices in the influencer space.

Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19

Tanya is now stepping into the reality space with her participation in Bigg Boss 19. With her blend of spirituality, glamour, and confidence, she is expected to bring a refreshing presence inside the house. Fans are eager to see how she adapts to the high-pressure environment and what dynamics she creates in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

