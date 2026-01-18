Before Mardaani 3: Where to watch Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on OTT Ahead of Mardaani 3 release, Yash Raj Films has brought back Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on OTT. Here’s where you can stream them online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, the female cop franchise that has been fruitful for the actress and Yash Raj Films over the years. Moreover, in a time when useless cop dramas are released in theatres and OTT every other month, the Mardaani franchise has stuck to the basics. The first two films have been hits at the box office and have also impressed the critics.

Moreover, with the release of Mardaani 3, YRF has brought back the first two films on OTT. So let's find out where to watch Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on OTT.

Where to watch Mardaani and Mardaani 2 on OTT

As soon as the trailer of Mardaani 3 was released, Yash Raj Films, who had a tie-up with Netflix recently, brought back the first two films on the OTT giant.

It is significant to note that Rani Mukerji's Mardaani was released in 2014, while its second part hit theatres in 2019. Both the films have been declared hit the box office, and now it remains to see how Mardaani 3 will perform at the ticket counter.

Mardaani 3 plot: What Rani Mukerji’s new cop film is about

Mardaani (first film) addressed the dark realities of a human trafficking issue in the country, Mardaani 2 took us through the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who had dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 is going to address the dark reality of our society.

In the third part, Rani as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy will be seen joining the NIA. This time around, she is handling the case of missing children. The trailer shows that young girls of the same age group are being abducted, and this is much deadlier than the case of human trafficking is handed over to Shivani. During the investigation, Shivani finds out that the head of this human trafficking operation, Amma, played by Mallika Prasad.

Mardaani 3 cast and crew details

Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and has been produced by Aditya Chopra. The main cast in the upcoming movie includes Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. The story and screenplay of the movie are provided by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljeet Singh Marwah.

Mardaani 3 release date update

The Rani Mukerji starrer is slated for release on January 30. Earlier, the film was releasing in February, but now the makers have preponed the film.

Also Read: Mardaani 3: Who is Mallika Prasad, the actor playing 'Amma' in Rani Mukerji's film?