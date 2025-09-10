Kurukshetra: Netflix unveils first look motion poster for new mythological epic | See Post Netflix revealed the first look motion poster for its upcoming new mythological epic show 'Kurukshetra'. Read on to know about its storyline and release date here.

Netflix has announced its upcoming mythological epic series titled 'Kurukshetra'. Inspired by the timeless tale of the Mahabharata, the animated series unfolds through the perspectives of 18 key warriors, each navigating their inner dilemmas, personal vendettas, and the devastating cost of a war that pits brother against brother.

The upcoming animated series 'Kurukshetra' will be made available to stream on Netflix on October 10, 2025. It is created by Anu Sikka and produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare under Tipping Point production.

Taking to the social media platforms, Netflix dropped the first look motion poster of 'Kurukshetra'. The caption of the post reads, "Shankhnaad ke sath arambh hoga dharm aur adharm ka mahayudh. Watch Kurukshetra, out 10 October, only on Netflix."

Social media users were quick to react to this announcement and filled the comment section with their excitement. One user wrote, "Omgggg Finallyyyyy." Another added, "Waiting."

For the unversed, the Netflix series 'Kurukshetra' is written and directed by Ujjan Ganguly, whereas Gulzar pens the lyrics. According to Anu Sikka, the creator of the show, "The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless; it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices."

She also added, "Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives, blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning, rich new format."

