Weapons OTT release update: Streaming worldwide; India release not confirmed yet Julia Garner’s horror film Weapons started streaming digitally on September 9, 2025. Here’s the latest OTT release update for India, plus box office and plot details.

New Delhi:

The psychological horror film 'Weapons', featuring Hollywood actress Julia Garner, received positive responses from the audience since its release. The movie hit the silver screens on August 8, 2025 and holds an IMDb rating of 7.8.

Those who love watching horror films are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Directed and written by Zach Cregger, the film also stars Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Turner, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Anny Jules, and others in key roles. Read on to know the latest updates about its OTT release.

Weapons OTT release update

According to a report by Screenrant, the movie 'Weapons' can be accessed on video-on-demand services starting on September 9, 2025. The movie is available for purchase or rental on streaming services like Google Play, Apple TV / iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

However, Indian fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the 'Weapons' movie online as there is currently no information regarding its OTT release date in India.

Weapons plot and story details

The film follows the mysterious case of seventeen students from the same classroom who, after seemingly being taken away by an unseen power, unexpectedly escape on the same night.

It is produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, JD Lifshitz, Raphael Margules and Miri Yoon under the banner of New Line Cinema, Subconscious, Vertigo Entertainment, BoulderLight Pictures, and Domain Entertainment. Whereas, the music of this film is composed by Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay and Zach Cregger.

Weapons box office collection worldwide

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 10.14 crore in India so far. Whereas the total worldwide collection of Hollywood film 'Weapons' stands at Rs 1304.26 crore. According to Screerant, the movie was made with a budget of USD 38 million, making it the third-highest-grossing horror movie of the year to date.

Also Read: Wednesday Season 3 confirmed: Release timeline and what to expect