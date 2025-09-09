Wednesday Season 3 confirmed: Release timeline and what to expect Netflix has renewed Wednesday for season 3. Here’s when it may release and what fans can expect from Jenna Ortega’s supernatural hit.

Jenna Ortega's supernatural fantasy show 'Wednesday' is one of the most loved shows on Netflix. Both seasons were praised by the audience and critics. Notably, the makers of the show announced its third instalment before the debut of season 2.

While the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, reports suggest that the new season could stream in early 2027. Read on to know more details about the Wednesday season 3 release timeline.

Wednesday season 3 release timeline on Netflix

In July, Netflix confirmed the third season of Wednesday by sharing the official poster on Instagram. The caption of the post reads, "Triple threat. Wednesday has been renewed for Season 3. Watch Wednesday Season 2, part one out 6 August and part two out 3 September, only on Netflix."

According to a report by WhatsOnNetflix, the production schedule of the previous seasons was as follows: Season 1 took about 6 months to film, while Season 2 took nearly nine and a half months. Looking at this schedule, it is expected that most of 2026 will be spent on production, making a late 2026 release unlikely. As a result, Wednesday Season 3 is likely to stream in Summer 2027, possibly in early June.

What to expect in Wednesday season 3 plot

The first season of the fantasy comedy series 'Wednesday' follows the story of Wednesday Addams, who is sent to Nevermore Academy following an incident at her previous school. Where she deals with her developing psychic abilities, investigates a horrific killing spree that is threatening the town, and solves a mystery that has involved her parents for generations.

The second season of Wednesday showcases Wednesday Addams delving into interesting new supernatural mysteries. Whereas, in the third season, one can expect these new adventures to challenge Wednesday Addams like never before.

According to co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough, "Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can." The popular show is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Talking about its lead star cast, the series features Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, and Emma Myers in important roles.

