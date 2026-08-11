Samay Raina trolls Badshah over song lyrics; here's how to watch the bonus episode

New Delhi:

A new episode of comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 is out, but there is a catch: it is available to stream only to exclusive YouTube members. A segment from the episode was posted by Samay, which showed him trolling Badshah for song lyrics. Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also on the panel.

Samay Raina trolls Badshah

In the latest episode, Samay Raina is seen playfully roasting Badshah after he asks a contestant the meaning of a song lyric. To this, Samay tells the rapper, "Ab aap lyrics mein meaning dhoondoge? (Now you will look for lyrics in songs?)" This left the panel of guests and audience in splits. Taking the conversation forward, Samay also took a jibe at Badshah, saying he isn't fit for Indian Idol. There were also several hilarious moments shared between Haarsh Limbachiyaa as well. Here is the clip:

Who are the guests on the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2?

Badshah was among the guests on the latest episode of India's Got Latent 2. Known for his music and candid appearances on entertainment shows, the rapper brought his trademark personality to Samay Raina's comedy platform.

Writer and comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who is Bharti Singh's husband, also joined the episode. He has been associated with several television and comedy shows and has appeared regularly in unscripted entertainment formats. YouTuber Saurav Joshi was the third guest announced for the episode. Popular for his daily vlogs and personal-content videos, Joshi will bring a digital creator's perspective to the panel.

Samay Raina hosted the episode, bringing together comedians, a music star and a popular content creator for an episode expected to feature plenty of conversations and humour.

Where can you watch the new episode of India's Got Latent 2?

The new episode of India's Got Latent 2 premiered on Samay Raina's YouTube channel on Monday, August 10. It will initially be available only to paid YouTube members with a subscription to the channel.

Viewers who are not members will have to wait for the episode to become publicly available. As with previous episodes, clips and reactions from the show are also likely to surface online after its release.

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