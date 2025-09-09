Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast, release date, trailer and episodes Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building season 5 is streaming now on JioHotstar. Here’s everything you need to know—cast, episodes, and release schedule.

New Delhi:

The latest and fifth instalment in the comedy crime drama show 'Only Murders in the Building' was released on JioHotstar on September 9, 2025.

Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, the television series features Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 release date on JioHotstar

The makers of the show released the first three episodes of this comedy-mystery series on September 9, 2025, which are currently streaming on the JioHotstar platform. New episodes will be released weekly, every Tuesday, until October 28.

How many episodes are in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

According to IMDb, there will be a total of 10 episodes in the fifth season, similar to the previous four seasons. However, the finale, episode 10 of 'Only Murders in the Building', will be aired on October 28, 2025.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 plot: What to expect

The story of Selena Gomez's show revolves around three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and live in the same apartment in New York City, who are unexpectedly involved in a murder. According to reports, the main trio will investigate the death of the Arconia's doorman, Lester, who died mysteriously at the end of Season 4.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 trailer

Returning cast members in Only Murders in the Building 5

Besides the lead trio, Jackie Hoffman will reprise his roles as Uma and Da'Vine, and Michael Cyril Creighton will reprise his role as Howard. Joy Randolph will be seen again in the role of Detective Donna Williams. Richard Kind will resume his role as Vince Fish from Season 4, Nathan Lane's Teddy Dimas will return, and Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Loretta. Whereas Tea Leoni will make a comeback this season as Sofia.

New faces in Only Murders in the Building season 5

The new season also features new characters, including Keegan-Michael Key, Christoph Waltz, Renee Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Jermaine Fowler, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne West and Bobby Cannavale.

Also Read: New OTT releases this week [September 9-14, 2025]: From Coolie to Saiyaara, full list