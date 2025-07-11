Kuberaa OTT release: Know when and where to watch Dhanush and Nagarjuna's action thriller The action thriller film 'Kuberaa' is all set to hit the digital screens this month. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of the most anticipated film 'Kuberaa' starring South Indian actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna have announced the OTT release date of the film on Friday. The action thriller film which was initially released on nig screens on June 20, 2025, alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will be made on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime onJuly 18, 2025.

Sharing the announcement post on the social media handle, Prime Video wrote, "a simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc. #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18."

