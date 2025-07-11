Aap Jaisa Koi Movie Review: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer tries hard on feminism but fails big time R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's OTT film is now out on Netflix. Read the full review of the film that also stars Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhary and Namit Das.

Movie Name: Aap Jaisa Koi

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Director: Vivek Soni

Genre: Romance-drama

Aap Jaisa Koi starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is a film based on multi-cultural love. A 42-year-old Jamshedpur man falls for a 35-year-old Bengali woman and together to take on a journey of love and acceptance. However, it's not all good as it seemed in the trailer and songs of the film. The confession scene is animated, the man's ego is neither fragile nor cement-strong and the girl doesn't have a B of Bengali culture. At times, Aap Jaisa Koi can remind you of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. However, in Karan Johar's directorial, there were layers to both the lead characters; here, not only are the leads one-toned, but the film's story too is predictable and boring.

Story

Aap Jaisa Koi begins with R Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripath, a virgin Sanskrit teacher, who has been longing for a partner and female company. His class is full of students who know about their teacher's loneliness and Sri also has a friend who has a typical MCP mindset. The film turns greener when Fatima Sana Shaikh enters as Madhu Bose, a French teacher from Kolkata, who hails from a joint family and is said to be a 'acche ghar ki ladki'. The film then goes into a fast-forward mode, where they meet, fall in love, insecurities are overcome and rings are exchanged. And this is when it all starts to go down the drain. Not only do things turn sour between the two, but they call it quits over a petty thing. However, the reunion is even more smaller, only to let the audience go 'Kuch Bhi!'

Writing and Direction

The story of Aap Jaisa Koi is written by Radhika Anand and the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Jehan Handa. And this is where the problem lies. The writers did not give much scope to the director to redeem the film, as the writing is too sloppy and unimportant. They did try to pick a story trying to highlight equality of genders and freedom, but the underwhelming presentation and approach, just made the film an below average watch.

Director Vivek Soni and cinematographer Debojeet Ray should be credited for presenting the imaginary world in a fluid way. Those scenes just flow and are smooth to watch. Especially during the song 'Jab Tu Sajan'. A man knowing that he's not alone was a good stroke, but when the same man knows that the one he likes was also not alone, the film takes a serious turn. But only to disappoint the viewers more. Not only does the film lack in giving a proper treatment of the subject of equality, but the makers also went wrong with Ayesha Raza Mishra's character. A wife who wants more from her husband and is only subjected to 'ghar ka kaam' decides to cheat on her husband and the makers try to justify that with Manish Chaudhari (her on-screen husband) asking her to apologise. Yes! She deserved better, don't doubt. But the courage she showed later could have been shown before. She could have clearly asked for a separation rather than cheating.

Moreover, R Madhavan's character is too animated. His last confession scene was hard to sit through. Moreover, Fatima could have given more dialogue there. A man who judged his would-be partner for doing something he himself was engrossed in was treated well. But the redemption and apology had to be of the same scale. Makers missed that. Moreover, we have at least two or more scenes of Madhavan teaching, but Fatima and her career are treated as of mere insignificance. She just appears and leaves with minimal dialogue. Moreover, just speaking French for 'Breathtaking' that too multiple times, was too much of a stretch. But the music of Aap Jaisa Koi is good. 'Dhuan Dhuan' and 'Saare Jag Mein' are worthy and should rank higher.

Acting

The film has good actors, but their parts are not good. Their character ranges are too animated to be believed. Moreover, the sudden 'change of heart' is too sudden to digest. The only two characters who remain the same from scene one to the last are Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manish Chaudhari. The rest all have an unbelievable range. Hence, R Madhavan, despite being good in the first half, looks shabby in the second half. The only cast member who is able to pull off the irrelevant character arc is Ayesha Raza Mishra. Despite the forced turn, she is graceful. Fatima would have looked good if she had more Bengaliness in her character. Just cotton sarees and two regional dialogues didn't do justice. Moreover, a bindi was missing throughout the film. It's sad to see Namit Das being typecast as 'Hero ka saccha dost'. He can do so much more.

Verdict

Aap Jaisa Koi is a film that raises expectations with a good trailer and songs and kills everything with the final product. Based on a seen-before plot, this film has nothing new to offer. Except for dream sequences and some cute moments, the film is a bland family drama that also lacks romance. Underwhelmingly limited and dragged, Aap Jaisa Koi deserves only 2 stars, that too generously, for good cinematography and sound score.

