Kill OTT Release: When and where to watch Lakshya, Raghav Juyal-starrer actioner

Kill, starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles, is all set to release on OTT. Two months after its theatrical release, Kill will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 6, 2024. Taking to its Instagram handle, the streamer announced the news along with a title motion video. However, the clip shows no video from the film and just a red scene, showing it as a figure of speech for being violent.

In the film, Raghav Juyal was seen in a never-seen-before villainous avatar. He said, "From auditioning for Kill to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With Kill, I got a chance to tell the world that i can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction. Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond bff-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humour and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film.

In a press statement shared by Disney Plus Hotstar, debutant Lakshya Lalwani said, "I am extremely grateful for the love I have received through this movie. For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor. After exploring the action genre I cannot wait to try on different roles! With the film now releasing on Disney+ Hotstar, I am looking forward to a larger audience to enjoy this deadly action and bloodshed."

About the film

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, was released in theatres on July 5. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the action-thriller will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 6 onwards.

