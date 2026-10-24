Sridevi's 14-year-old film makes a surprise comeback on Netflix, enters top 10 within a week

Netflix regularly sees both new and older films trend on its platform. Currently, a 14-year-old film starring Sridevi, often referred to as Hindi cinema's 'Lady Superstar', has found a place on Netflix India's top 10 list.

The film has been drawing viewers across the country. Here's a look at which Sridevi-starrer is finding a new audience on the streaming platform.

Sridevi's English Vinglish trends on Netflix

The film in question was released in theatres in 2012 and directed by filmmaker Gauri Shinde. It was a commercial success at the box office. The film is English Vinglish, which marked Sridevi’s return to Hindi cinema in a leading role.

English Vinglish was recently added to Netflix and has since attracted fresh attention. It currently sits at number 9 on Netflix India's top 10 films list, as of today.

English Vinglish plot

The film follows Shashi, a homemaker who struggles with English and decides to learn the language after feeling embarrassed during a family visit abroad. The story explores her journey towards greater confidence and independence. Viewers who have yet to watch the film can stream it on Netflix.

How much did English Vinglish earn at the box office?

Sridevi was one of Hindi cinema’s leading actresses from the 1970s through the 1990s. With English Vinglish, released in 2012, she made a widely appreciated return to the big screen. The film collected Rs 35 crore at the domestic box office, while its worldwide earnings reached Rs 66 crore. It was made on a budget of over Rs 10 crore.

About the actor

Sridevi began her acting career as a child artist in the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai (1967), at the age of four. She went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema, becoming one of Indian cinema’s most recognised stars. Her memorable films include Sadma, Himmatwala, Mr India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe and English Vinglish. After taking a break from acting, she made a successful comeback with English Vinglish in 2012 and later starred in Mom (2017).

Sridevi received several honours during her career, including the Padma Shri in 2013. She was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mom. The actor died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, aged 54, leaving behind a body of work spanning several languages and decades.

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