OTT releases this week [October 26-31]: Dhindora, Baththa, Koffee with Karan 9, Meethe Mein Kya Hai and others

Looking for something new to watch this week? From comedy and drama to celebrity conversations, this week's OTT lineup has something for every kind of viewer. From Bhuvan Bam's comedy show Dhindora and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil thriller Baththa to a new episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 9 and the family drama Meethe Mein Kya Hai, this week's OTT lineup has something for every mood.

Let's take a look at the upcoming OTT shows and movies you can binge-watch on your streaming platforms.

OTT releases this week [October 25-31]

1. Dhindora Season 1

OTT Platform: Netflix

Actor and digital creator Bhuvan Bam’s hit comedy series Dhindora Season 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 28, 2026. The comedy series was initially released for free on Bhuvan Bam’s YouTube channel in 2021.

For the unversed, Bhuvan rose to fame with his popular YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. Watch the announcement promo below:

2. Baththa

OTT Platform: Netflix

Meanwhile, the Tamil action thriller Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix this week. Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film follows an eight-year-old boy who accidentally locks a feared criminal inside a school restroom. The film was released in theatres on October 1 and received a positive response from audiences.

3. Koffee with Karan 9 Episode 3

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The third episode of Koffee with Karan 9, hosted by Karan Johar, will feature Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as guests. The makers dropped the promo on October 24 and gave viewers a glimpse of the trio's unfiltered side. It will be made available to stream on JioHotstar from Wednesday, October 28, onwards.

4. Meethe Mein Kya Hai

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ritwik Bhowmik's Diwali drama Meethe Mein Kya Hai will premiere on Netflix on October 30. Directed by Radhika Bansal, the film features Ayesha Raza as Amrita, Gaurav Sharma, Tarana Raja as Preeti, Abhay Kaul as Rishab, Dalai as Sana, Vikram Bakshi as Karam, Ayuushman Ghai as Sid and Kiara Chouhan as Anya in pivotal roles.

5. Bigg Boss 20

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV. The show premiered on September 6, 2026, with a total of 16 contestants.

Also Read:

Koffee With Karan 9 EP 3 Promo: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to appear on Karan Johar's show