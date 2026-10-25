India's Got Latent episode 8 out now: Samay Raina brings MC Stan, Tanmay Bhat and Arpit Bala on board

India's Got Latent is back with its eighth episode, and Samay Raina has brought together a new panel featuring rapper MC Stan, comedian Tanmay Bhat, content creator Madhur Virli and rapper-creator Arpit Bala. The new episode brings together personalities from comedy, music and online entertainment. The show is known for its unconventional talent format, in which contestants showcase their abilities and face candid, often humorous reactions from the judging panel.

Samay announced the episode through his Instagram Stories, writing, "It's my birthday tonight," before adding, "Here’s a gift for you."

MC Stan, Tanmay Bhat and Arpit Bala join Samay Raina

The latest episode features a mix of familiar faces from the Indian entertainment and creator communities. MC Stan brings his experience as a rapper, while Tanmay Bhat is known for his comedy and digital content. Madhur Virli has built a following through his online videos, and Arpit Bala is known for his music and internet presence.

Their different backgrounds add to the mix of personalities on the panel as contestants take the stage to showcase their talents. The show’s format leaves room for spontaneous exchanges and humorous reactions.

Where to watch India's Got Latent episode 8

The eighth episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 is available on YouTube. Viewers can head to Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel to watch the latest instalment. Created and hosted by Samay, the show features contestants performing different acts and predicting their own scores before the judges rate them. The format combines talent performances with comedy and unscripted panel interactions.

Fans can visit the show’s official YouTube channel to watch episode 8 and check for further updates about upcoming episodes.

About the last episode

Season 2 of India's Got Latent features regular episodes alongside special releases and celebrity panel appearances. It can be watched on YouTube and Netflix. Several stars, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Sharvari, have appeared in Season 2.

In the last episode, Udta Teer actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined the panel. Alongside Samay, mentalist Suhani Shah, comedian Aditya Kulshreshth (aka Kullu), and comedian Rajat Sood also appeared in the fourth 'members-only' episode.

Also Read:

Samay Raina roasts Ayushmann Khurrana; takes a dig at Pati Patni Aur Woh Do on India's Got Latent 2