Parivarik Manuranjan teaser is out; Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari lead an unconventional love story

The teaser for Parivarik Manuranjan, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into what appears to be an unconventional love story. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors, and their pairing, along with the storyline, has caught attention.

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also features Brijendra Kala in a key role. While the title hints at a family-oriented narrative, the central romance promises to explore a relationship that may not follow the usual conventions of a love story.

Parivarik Manuranjan teaser is out

The one-minute-and-three-second teaser introduces the world of Parivarik Manuranjan. It opens with Aditi Rao Hydari’s character, Helen, arriving at Pankaj Tripathi’s character Ranjan Dubey's home from Delhi to work as a property manager and housekeeper. The teaser also reveals that Ranjan is unmarried and lives alone.

The teaser has sparked curiosity about how the relationship between the two characters unfolds and what makes their love story different.

For the caption, Sony LIV wrote, "Pyaar Manu aur Ranjan ka, bana manuranjan sabhi ka. Aa rahi hai ek shuddh parivarik rom-com film, Parivarik ManuRanjan - A Sony LIV original film. Coming soon." Have a look at the teaser below:

When and where to watch Parivarik Manuranjan?

Parivarik Manuranjan will premiere on Sony LIV in November. However, the exact release date has not yet been announced.

Parivarik Manuranjan: About the Makers

The upcoming romantic comedy is directed by Varun V Sharma, who also wrote Salman Khan's Bharat. The film's story and screenplay are written by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma, and the dialogues are by Brijendra Kala. Parivarik Manuranjan is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Alicia Zafar.

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari’s work front

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, which also features Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories 3, which also stars Siddharth, Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

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