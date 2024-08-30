After IC 814 Kandahar Hijack, watch THESE films on OTT based on plane hijack

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Films on OTT based on airplane hijack

Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza-starrer IC 814 Kandahar Hijack is out on Netflix. The six-episode web series is touted to be based on the true event of an Indian passenger flight, which was hijacked by terrorists in December 1999. The hijack is the longest one in history that lasted seven days straight. Since the web series is out on the streaming platform, check out the list some Bollywood films which are based on airplane hijacks.

Bell Bottom

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the story of Bell Bottom is inspired by the multiple hijackings of Indian airlines. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is available on JioCinema.

Neerja

The film is based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, a senior flight attendant of the Pam Am flight 73, who died while trying to help save the passengers and crew. The film stars Sonam Kapoor in the titular role and Jim Sarbh, Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Ravjiani in supporting roles. It can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

IB71

The spy thriller film is based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijacking and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Vishal Jethwa, Anupam Kher, and Danny Sura in key roles. It is Vidyut's first film as a producer, and it was released last year. It is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

The film is based on a fictional story and directed by Amar Kaushik. It features Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta in important roles. The film directly premiered on Netflix last year.

Yodha

The 2024 release stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is co-produced by Dharma Productions. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.