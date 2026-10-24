Koffee With Karan 9 EP 3 Promo: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to appear on Karan Johar's show

The makers of Koffee With Karan Season 9 have released the promo for the show's third episode on Saturday, October 24, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on the famous Koffee couch. Host Karan Johar is set to bring out their fun side as the two actors exchange jokes, share funny memories and take friendly digs at each other. Notably, the episode will also see a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to appear on KWK 9

One of the highlights of the promo is Varun and Janhvi recalling a time when Karan stopped talking to them. Janhvi talks about gaining weight during their fallout, while Varun calls the filmmaker "very dramatic".

Taking the joke further, Varun imitates Karan's character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He says, "You became Bachchan from K3G… main bada hoon, mujhe haq hai!" His impression leaves room for plenty of laughs as the trio's easy camaraderie comes through in the promo.

Sharing the promo, JioHotstar wrote, "Varun, Janhvi and Arjun on the Koffee couch? Chaos follows, my brother Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 3, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."

Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise appearance

The promo also features Arjun Kapoor, who joins Varun and Janhvi during the episode. During the rapid-fire round, Varun jokingly names Arjun as the person he would turn to for both career and marriage advice.

Janhvi, meanwhile, shares an unexpected answer when asked about her favourite Instagram account. She names actor Ravi Kishan's account and quotes his popular dialogue: "Naam ya Daam.. Naam because money follows my brother."

With playful banter, funny impressions and candid answers, the upcoming episode promises plenty of entertaining moments.

When and where to watch Koffee With Karan 9 episode 3

The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, will stream on JioHotstar on Wednesday, October 28. The promo gives viewers a glimpse of the trio's unfiltered side as they share laughs and take friendly jabs at each other.

The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 featured celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, while Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared in the premiere episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show.

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