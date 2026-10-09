Khalifa releases on OTT today; when and where Prithviraj Sukumaran's action drama online

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action drama Khalifa: The Ruler has arrived on OTT. Directed by Vysakh, the film began streaming on October 9, allowing viewers to watch the action entertainer at home after its theatrical release. The film hit theatres on August 20, 2026, but failed to perform well at the box office despite receiving positive reactions.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mohanlal in key roles. If you missed the film in theatres, you can now watch it on OTT. Here's when and where to watch the film online.

Khalifa arrives on OTT: When and where to watch

Khalifa premiered on Prime Video on October 9, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with other streaming platforms also announced for its digital release.

Apart from Prime Video, Khalifa: The Ruler can be streamed on Lionsgate Play, Manorama MAX, Simply South, Aha and STARZPLAY.

Khalifa: What is it about?

The film's official synopsis available on Prime Video reads, "A man becomes entangled in a complex world of revenge, heritage and influence amid gold smuggling operations." To know more about the film's plot, watch the trailer below:

Khalifa box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Malayalam thriller Khalifa earned Rs 45.05 crore worldwide with Rs 21.58 crore in India across 14,795 shows. The film opened with Rs 5.35 crore on its Day 1, followed by Rs 2.40 crore on its Day 2, Rs 2.05 crore on its Day 3, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 4 and Rs 97 lakh on its fifth day. Within its first week, the film collected Rs 16.69 crore in India.

Khalifa: Production details

Khalifa is produced by Jinu V Abraham and Suraj Kumar, and co-produced by Sijo Sebastian and Sreelal Soolapani under Jinu Abraham Innovation. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Jomon T John ISC has handled cinematography and Chaman Chakko has edited the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in key roles. He is also a part of Prabhas' Salaar 2.

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Khalifa movie X review is out; here's how internet users are reacting to Prithviraj Sukumaran's film