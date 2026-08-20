Khalifa movie X review is out; here's how internet users are reacting to Prithviraj Sukumaran's film

New Delhi:

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam action crime thriller Khalifa hit theatres on August 20, and early reactions from viewers are already emerging on X. So far, the film has been receiving a positive response from the audiences who went to watch the film in theatres on the first day of its release.

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film stars Prithviraj in the lead role, with Neil Nitin Mukesh in a key role and Mohanlal making a cameo appearance. So, what are X users (formerly Twitter) saying about Khalifa? Let's take a look at the early reactions.

Khalifa movie X review

One X user praised Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance in the film, saying he makes "every scene more powerful". The X post read, "Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers a gripping performance in #Khalifa. His intensity and expressions make every scene more powerful."

Another viewer appreciated Prithviraj’s character, Aamir Ali, and said the actor "gets the tone right". Calling the film "worth experiencing" on the big screen, the user wrote, "Aamir Ali has a commanding personality, and Prithviraj Sukumaran gets the tone right. #Khalifa has some predictable commercial beats, but the execution, action and lead performance keep it engaging. Definitely worth experiencing on the big screen. #PrithvirajSukumaran."

Meanwhile, another user praised Mohanlal’s cameo in the film, calling Khalifa "a festival film" and a "solid action entertainer". The X post read, "Khalifa is a solid action entertainer. The screenplay is supremely engaging, action blocks are organic & then there’s Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the show with his swag!! The Mohanlal cameo delivers!! Overall a festival film on its way to assured superhit status."

Khalifa movie: Trailer

The makers dropped the official trailer of Khalifa on August 16, 2026, across social media. The 2-minute-and-37-second trailer follows Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character as he battles his way to the top of the gold smuggling world. Watch the trailer below:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming project

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's film, Varanasi, alongside Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. In this Telugu action film, he will be seen portraying the role of Kumbha. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, Varanasi will hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

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Khalifa trailer out; Prithviraj Sukumaran turns fierce as a notorious gold smuggler in this thriller