Harshad Chopda evicted from Lock Upp 2; Pamala Serena secures herself with a shocking secret

New Delhi:

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp 2 brought a mix of emotions, drama, and unexpected twists. While Harshad Chopda's journey on the reality show came to an end with his eviction, fellow contestant Pamala Serena managed to secure her place in the jail by revealing a deeply personal secret.

Moreover, in the July 24th episode, actor Hina Khan and content creator Uorfi Javed also entered Lock Upp 2 as the Voice of the Public and special jury, respectively. They both questioned and grilled the five 'At Risk' inmates, Varun Yadav, Harshad Chopda, Sufi Motiwala, Shilpa Shinde and Pamala Serena.

Harshad Chopda evicted from Lock Upp 2

Among the 'At Risk' inmates, Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopda, and Pamala Serena made it to the final buzzer round. Pamala was the first to press the buzzer and chose to use her lifeline by revealing her secret, which secured her place in the jail for the week.

Harshad Chopda and Sufi Motiwala were then left facing elimination. Jailers Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan gave the remaining inmates the opportunity to vote and save one of the two contestants. After the voting, Harshad received fewer votes and was evicted from the show, while eight out of ten inmates voted to save Sufi Motiwala.

Pamala Serena secures herself after revealing her secret

Pamala admitted that she had engaged in gambling and betting using match-fixing tips while she was a student. Revealing her secret, she said, "This is my secret. I am not proud of it. When I was a student. I had a friend. He was close friends with several cricketers, and he used to get tips about who would win, who would score. The information came straight from the team. In London, we have bookies where you can gamble and place bets. I was a student at that time, so I took tips from my friend, and then I placed bets. I made a lot of money, but it was legal in London; you could bet on matches."

She further added, "Knowing the odds were in my favour, I tried it once; it worked, then I waited for the next tip, then I did it again. It gives you a kick, especially when you're a student and have a substantial amount of money; I enjoyed it then. But it was the wrong way to make money. It went for a few months. Then I think they got caught, or it got shut down. I am not proud of it."

For the unversed, Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

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