Did The Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija address India's Got Latent trolling on Lock Upp Season 2 with Sufi Motiwala?

New Delhi:

Social media influencer and content creator Apoorva Mukhija boosted the TRP of Lock Upp Season 2 the moment she stepped onto the show. She entered the jail not as a wild-card contestant but as an 'informer' for the show's jailers, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The sparks Apoorva ignited among the contestants upon her arrival immediately created a tense atmosphere in the jail.

However, amidst this commotion, she revealed a deeply painful secret from her personal life: there was a time when she harboured thoughts of suicide, and it was a close friend who helped her pull through.

Apoorva's friend stood by her during a difficult time

In a recent episode of Lock Upp 2, while speaking to Sufi Motiwala, Apoorva revealed that when she was embroiled in the major controversy due to India's Got Latent, she was so mentally shattered that she repeatedly contemplated suicide. The person who stood by her like a shield during that trying time was none other than Sufi, who is currently a contestant on Lock Upp 2 himself.

After not speaking to each other for a year, Apoorva and Sufi cleared up their past misunderstandings as soon as they got the opportunity on the show. Overcome with emotion, Apoorva wept and said, 'I missed you so much. I’m going to cry; please don't ever do that again. Whenever people asked me how I could be friends with you, calling you "mean", I would always say that if Sufi hadn't been by my side during the 2025 controversy, I might have ended my life.'

You were the only one by my side during that difficult phase: Apoorva

Apoorva went on to acknowledge her mistake, telling Sufi, 'I just couldn't seem to get through that rough patch on my own, yet you were the only person who stood by me at every step. I wasn't dating anyone at the time, nor was there anyone else around. I sincerely apologise to you. I know that little things hurt you. Please forgive me for failing to create a safe space for you when you needed it the most.'

Hearing this, Sufi Motiwala also became quite emotional. He said, 'I truly want to say that the year we became friends was the best time of my life. That was when I felt I had finally built a social circle of my own in Mumbai. It felt like there was someone with whom I could go anywhere without any hesitation. I missed you a lot too.'

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