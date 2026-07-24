Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde continues beyond Bigg Boss, TV actors lock horns on Lock Upp season 2 | Watch

New Delhi:

Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa's latest promo, which came out on July 23, features Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed as the Voice of the Public and special jury respectively, entering into the jail. These two will be questioning the contestants who have been tagged as risky ones like Shilpa Shinde, resulting in many intriguing interactions between the once-famous foes.

It will be interesting to see how their rivalry, which was famous in Bigg Boss 11, will turn out in Lock Upp season 2. For the unversed, while Shilpa went on to win the season, Hina finished as the runner-up.

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde reunite after nine years in Lock Upp 2

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, once among the biggest rivals on the reality show, have come face to face again after nearly nine years.

The promo shows at-risk contestants Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, Shilpa Shinde, Harshad Chopda, Sufi Motiwala and Pamela Serrano being called into a room where Uorfi Javed and Hina Khan are waiting. During the interaction, Uorfi asks the contestants who they believe is the most dangerous player in the competition.

Laila immediately names Shilpa Shinde. Harshad Chopda also points to Shilpa, saying she often makes comments that provoke people. He further says that sometimes it feels as though there are two jailers outside the jail, Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, and one jailer inside, referring to Shilpa.

Reacting to the remarks, Hina Khan says, "That's Shilpa Shinde, ladies and gentlemen." Shilpa then asks the contestants, "Are you all scared of me?" Everyone responds with a "yes", adding to the tense exchange.

Hina takes a dig at the contestants in Lock Upp 2

Later in the promo, Uorfi asks the at-risk contestants who among them appears to be the most insecure. Responding to the question, Shilpa says everyone in the group looks insecure to her.

Hina then comments that all the contestants are acting like stairs for one person and helping that contestant move ahead in the game. She says that if someone is the king, the others are becoming kingmakers, and advises them not to serve success on a platter.

She further adds that the contestants need training to understand whom they should fear in life and whom they should not. When Uorfi asks whether she is referring to Shilpa Shinde, Hina replies, "Of course."

Meanwhile, recently entered wild card contestant Apoorva Mukhija also weighs in on the moment, saying that a clash between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde would be very entertaining to watch. The promo has already caught viewers' attention and has left fans eager for the upcoming episode, which will see the former Bigg Boss 11 rivals share the screen again after nearly a decade.

Lock Upp 2: Where to watch

For those unaware, the second season of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

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