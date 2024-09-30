Do Patti teaser: Kriti Sanon, Kajol-starrer murder mystery locks release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Do Patti will premiere on Netflix next month.

Netflix on Monday unveiled its new title, which is a murder mystery film and stars Kriti Sanon and Kajol in key roles. As per the teaser released earlier today, Kriti will be seen in a double role while Kajol will portray a police officer for the first time in her career. Do Patti is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. The film marks the second collaboration between the actors who collaborated on Rohit Shetty's 2015 directorial Dilwale, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. ''Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu 'Do Patti' releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. #DoPattiOnNetflix," Netflix wrote in the caption of its post.

See the post:

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti is billed as a twisted tale about twin sisters, harbouring deep secrets, and a determined police inspector seeking to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case.

"Set against the misty hills of the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, the case unfolds, muddled with half-truths and half-lies, where love, betrayal, and revenge create a melee of intrigue, deception, and drama," the makers said in a press release.

According to the video shared by Netflix, Kajol plays a fierce cop and Sanon stars in a double role. Do Patti is backed by first-time producers Sanon and Dhillon via Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. It also stars Shaheer Sheikh, in his film debut, Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala.

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Kajol was last featured in a web show titled The Trial, which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema

Also Read: IIFA Rocks 2024: Karan Aujla takes Trendsetter Award, Sandeep Reddy Vanga bags Editing Award, check full list