Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mithun Dadasaheb

Legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union minister for railways, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnav took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday to announce the news. In his post, he mentioned that Mithun will be presented with the award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards, which will be held on October 8, 2024.

Mithun Chakraborty's career at a glance

Mithun Chakraborty, fondly called Mithun Da, has been an accomplished actor, writer, singer, TV host, producer, social worker, entrepreneur and now a politician as well. Mithun Chakraborty rose to fame with his 1982 film Disco Dancer. His dance moves and acting skills impressed the viewers. Some of his popular films include Agneepath, Jallaad, The Kashmir Files, OMG - Oh My God!, Golmaal 3, and Guru, among many others.

Earlier this year, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India. Mithun Da is also a record holder in the Limca Book of Records for 19 film releases as a lead actor in a single year. The record is still unbroken in Hindi cinema.

About Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000. The award was first presented in 1969 and was awarded to actress Devika Rani

Also Read: Devara Part 1: Jr NTR's film mints over Rs 150 cr after Day 3, set to enter Rs 200 cr club