Devara Part 1: Jr NTR's film mints over Rs 150 cr after Day 3, set to enter Rs 200 cr club

Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, had a successful first weekend at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film minted over Rs 150 crore in just three days of its theatrical release. On Sunday, Devara earned Rs 40.3 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 161.06 crore after Day 3.

Check out Devara's day-wise collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 82.5 crore (Telugu: Rs 73.25 crore, Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1 crore and Malayalam: Rs 40 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 38.2 crore (Telugu: Rs 27.55 crore, Hindi: Rs 9 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1.05 crore and Malayalam: Rs 25 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 40.3 crore (Telugu: Rs 27.65 crore, Hindi: Rs 11 crore, Kannada: Rs 35 lakh, Tamil: Rs 1.05 crore and Malayalam: Rs 25 lakh)

Total - Rs 161.06 crore

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review of the film wrote, ''Junior NTR's swag is worth watching and Saif is charming in Devara: Part 1. Unfortunately, the Pan India film did not give much scope to its lead actress Janhvi Kapoor to act. The cinematography of the film is a visual treat, but the writing and direction are weak and the film can come across as predictable. Moreover, audiences can feel like it's a repetition of several films that we have already watched in the past. Overall, the cinematography and acting are the only things that try to save the sinking boat. The film does not give you a new experience, overall there is a huge lack of originality.''

About the film

Directed by Koratala Siva, known for blockbusters like Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage, Devara: Part features Jr NTR in twin roles. The actor is playing both a father and a son in double the action and excitement. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in the South with a key role, while Saif Ali Khan has once again stepped in as the lead antagonist for the second time in a pan-India film after Adipurush.

