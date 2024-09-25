TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani refutes rumours of being part of Bigg Boss 18, says 'not my cup of tea'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rithvik's latest Instagram Stories

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on television with new contestants, new house theme and new twists on October 6. Ever since the new season was announced, several reports claiming possible contestants have been doing rounds on the internet. One such report claimed that TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani is participating in the 18th edition of Bigg Boss. However, the actor who has been part of many reality TV shows in the past refuted such rumours and called it 'false news'.

In an Instagram post, he reshared a post claiming him being a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 and wrote, ''Not my cup of tea, too much work to get locked up and I like it that way! Requesting the media, please let's not make incorrect headlines with my name, there's enough good things to talk about.''

See the post:

About Bigg Boss 18

The first promo of BB18 featuring the host Salman was unveiled earlier this month, revealing its new theme 'Time Ka Tandav'. In the clip, Salman elaborated on the theme, stating that while the Bigg Boss eye has traditionally focused on the present, it will now also explore the past and the future.

This is the 15th straight season which will be hosted by the legendary actor. Apart from the television version, Salman Khan also hosted the recently concluded season of Bigg Boss OTT. The reality show will not only air on television but also be available to stream on JioCinema.

The previous edition of Bigg Boss was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

