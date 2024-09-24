Laapataa Ladies beat THESE 28 films to become India's official entry to Oscars 2025 | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was announced as India's official entry into Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation Of India on Monday in the Best Foreign Film category. Laapataa Ladies was chosen out of a list of 29 feature films, which includes movies in different languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, among others. Check out the full list of films that were rejected by FFI to make way for Kiran Rao's film.

Film's Name Starcast Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna Kalki 2898 AD Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone Maidaan Ajay Devgn Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryan Article 370 Yami Gautam Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda Srikanth Rajkummar Rao Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal Joram Manoj Bajpayee Good Luck Brijendra Kala and Malti Mathur Aattam Vinay Forrt and Zarin Shihab All We Imagine As Light Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha Maharaja Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap Thangalaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan Vaazhai Dhivya Dhuraisamy and Kalaiyarasan Kottukkali Anna Ben and Soori Jama Pari Elavazhagan and Ammu Abhirami Jigarthanda Double X Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah Ullozhukku Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi Mangalavaaram Payal Rajput and Nandita Shwetha Hanu-Man Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke Sunil Barve and Adish Vaidya Gharat Ganpati Nikita Dutta and Bhushan Pradhan Aabha Sweta Acharya and Any Choudhury Kill Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal

After the announcement news surfaced on social media, many were shocked to know that All We Imagine As Light was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the film which won the Grand Prix Award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

About Laapataa Ladies and Review

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles. In her review for Laapataa Ladies, India TV's Jawa Dwivedie wrote, ''Laapata Ladies overall is a must-watch. The film definitely will give the motivation to work out the problems in an effective manner. Be it being in a jolly mood or being serious, the film has showcased every emotion.''

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch, possible contestants, prize money and more details about Salman's show