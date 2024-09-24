Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Laapataa Ladies beat THESE 28 films to become India's official entry to Oscars 2025 | FULL LIST

Below is the list of all the 28 films that were shortlisted by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for Oscars 2025. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies eventually became India's official entry for the upcoming edition of the Oscars. Check out which were these 28 films that also made it into the race but lost

Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2024
laapataa ladies bests oscars 2025
Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles.

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, was announced as India's official entry into Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation Of India on Monday in the Best Foreign Film category. Laapataa Ladies was chosen out of a list of 29 feature films, which includes movies in different languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, among others. Check out the full list of films that were rejected by FFI to make way for Kiran Rao's film.

Film's Name Starcast
Animal  Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna
Kalki 2898 AD Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone
Maidaan  Ajay Devgn
Chandu Champion Kartik Aaryan
Article 370 Yami Gautam
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda
Srikanth  Rajkummar Rao
Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal
Joram  Manoj Bajpayee
Good Luck Brijendra Kala and Malti Mathur
Aattam  Vinay Forrt and Zarin Shihab
All We Imagine As Light Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha
Maharaja  Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap
Thangalaan  Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan
Vaazhai  Dhivya Dhuraisamy and Kalaiyarasan
Kottukkali  Anna Ben and Soori
Jama  Pari Elavazhagan and Ammu Abhirami
Jigarthanda Double X  Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah
Ullozhukku  Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi
Mangalavaaram  Payal Rajput and Nandita Shwetha
Hanu-Man Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer
Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke Sunil Barve and Adish Vaidya
Gharat Ganpati Nikita Dutta and Bhushan Pradhan
Aabha  Sweta Acharya and Any Choudhury
Kill  Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal
   

After the announcement news surfaced on social media, many were shocked to know that All We Imagine As Light was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the film which won the Grand Prix Award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

About Laapataa Ladies and Review

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles. In her review for Laapataa Ladies, India TV's Jawa Dwivedie wrote, ''Laapata Ladies overall is a must-watch. The film definitely will give the motivation to work out the problems in an effective manner. Be it being in a jolly mood or being serious, the film has showcased every emotion.''

 

