Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch, possible contestants, prize money and more details about Salman's show

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 will begin from October 6.

Salman Khan is all set to return to return on television sets with a new season of his popular reality show, Bigg Boss. The 18th edition of Bigg Boss will commence on October 6 with a grand premiere episode introducing new contestants, a new theme and a new house. The new season will also mark Salman's 14th straight season as the host of the show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the 18th edition of Bigg Boss and for all those who wants to get more information about the upcoming season, we have curated a list of all important details for them below. Check them out.

When and where to watch

As per recent promos released on ColorsTV's official social media handles, Bigg Boss 18 is commencing on October 6 at 9 pm. It will air on ColorsTV on television and the audience can also watch every new episode live, along with previous episodes on JioCinema.

House theme

The recent promos also hinted at the new theme of the BB House. The latest promo unveiled on Monday, the makers of show wrote, ''Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega!''. It means the new season will have a time-like theme as the interior of the house.

Possible contestants

Several reports of tentative contestants of Bigg Boss 18 have been doing rounds recently on social media. Some of the names of celebrities who are likely to participate this year include Nia Sharma, Akriti Negi, Digvijay Rathee, Harsh Beniwal, Jashwanth Bopanna, Sameera Reddy, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Karan Patel, Surbhi Jyothi Dalljiet Kaur, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Singha Roy.

Prize Money

The prize money of Bigg Boss 18 is expected to be Rs 50 lakh, similar to its previous season where Munawar Faruqui took home along with the trophy. However, in the previous seasons, this prize money sometimes got reduced after a special money task, the winning amount of which was reduced from the original prize money.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in a red gown | WATCH

Also Read: Devara Part 1: Ticket prices of Jr NTR-starrer hiked with extra shows in Telangana after Andhra