Aashiqui 2 co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur reunite at an event, fans say 'umbrella scene got..'

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur bumped into each other at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The two were even seen interacting with each other for some time while they stood with umbrellas to escape the downpour. Paparazoo Viral Bhayani shared the 'Aashiqui 2' moment on his social media account where the two actors met at an event and even hugged each other. For the event, Shraddha wore a black saree while Aditya opted for a black-coloured three-piece suit.

Fans reaction

Soon after the viral began trending on social media, fans of these stars were quick enough to pour in love for them in the comment section. One user wrote, ''They are already married in my mind.'' ''The way adi lights up when he sees shraddha,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''The umbrella scene got repeated.''

On the work front

Professionally both the stars have several projects in the pipeline. On one hand, Shraddha Kapoor is still basking in the success of her latest release Stree 2, which has become one of the biggest Bollywood films ever. The film recently entered the Rs 600 crore club, surpassing box office records of several big hits including Gadar 2, Jawan, and Pathaan. Shraddha will next feature in Anurag Basu's directorial and star opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This will be her second film with Ranbir after Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

On the other hand, Aditya will star in a series alongside Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi titled Rakht Brahmand. He will also feature in Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Metro..In Dino.

