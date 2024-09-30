Monday, September 30, 2024
     
  4. IIFA Rocks 2024: Karan Aujla takes Trendsetter Award, Sandeep Reddy Vanga bags Editing Award, check full list

Below is the complete list of winners at IIFA Rocks 2024 and IIFA UTSAVAM 2024 South Indian Cinema Technical Category. Some of the winners include Bosco - Caesar, who won Best Choreography for Pathaan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal under the Best Editing category.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2024 11:14 IST
iifa rocks winner
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Winners of IIFA Rocks 2024

IIFA Rocks 2024 delivered an unforgettable evening filled with music and star-studded moments on Sunday. The night was also special as it celebrated some of the biggest talents in the industry. Leading the pack was Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, known for his chart-topping hits, who took home the International Trendsetter of the Year Award.

Among the many winners, Sandeep Reddy Vanga won the lIFA Rocks 2024 Award for Editing for the movie Animal. Vanga's work stood out for the way it kept viewers glued to their seats, making Animal one of the most talked-about films this year. Bosco-Caesar won the award for Choreography in the film Pathaan.

Below is the full list of winners in the lIFA 2024 Technical Category:

1. Cinematography: C. K. Vishnu | Jawan

2. Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti | 12th Fail
3. Dialogues: Ishita Moitra | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
4. Editing: Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Animal
5. Choreography: Bosco - Caesar | Pathaan
6. Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan M | Animal
7. Sound Mixing: Sampath Alwar, Chris Jacobson, Rob Marshall, Marti Humphrey | Jawan
8. Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar | Animal
9. Special Effects (Visual): Redchillies VFX | Jawan

Celebrating South Indian cinema, lIFA UTSAVAM 2024 also recognised outstanding achievements in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Below is the list of winners in the lIFA UTSAVAM 2024 South Indian Cinema Technical Category

1. Cinematography (Tamil): Ravi Varman | Ponniyin Selvan Part - 2
2. Screenplay (Tamil): Alfred Prakash, Vignesh Raja | Por Thozhil
3. Dialogues (Telugu): Mahesh Babu P | Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty
4. Editing (Telugu): Ujwal Kulkarni | Salaar: Part 1 - Cease Fire
5. Choreography (Telugu): Prem Rakshit Master | Dasara | Chamkeela Angelesi
6. Production Design (Tamil): Thota Tharani | Ponniyin Selvan Part - 2
7. Background Score (Tamil): A. R. Rahman | Ponniyin Selvan Part - 2
8. Special Effects (Visual) (Malayalam): Mindstein Studios | 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema

