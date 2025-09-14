Did Pawan Singh just address affair rumours with Akshara Singh on Rise and Fall? Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh spoke about his love life on the reality show Rise and Fall. During this, he also broke the silence on the affair with Akshara Singh without taking her name.

Bhojpuri industry's power star Pawan Singh is currently seen in the reality show 'Rise and Fall'. This show is streaming on MX Player and the actor is often seen talking about his personal life with the contestants in the show.

Recently, the actor also broke the silence on his marriage and affair, during which it seems like, without taking names, Pawan Singh might have addressed the affair rumours with Bhojpuri singer-actor and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, Akshara Singh.

Did Pawan Singh talk about the affair with Akshara?

Several videos of 'Rise and Fall' are going viral on social media at this time. In one of these, Pawan Singh was seen talking about his love life with actor Arjun Bijlani.

It all started when Arjun asked Pawan in the conversation, 'Did you never feel like getting married?' To which Pawan replied, 'I was married. But my world was destroyed in three months. She left this world. I have lost a goddess.'

Pawan Singh further added, without naming Akshara Singh, 'After a few years, there was some more trouble in life. Actually, in the line we are in, if you work with someone continuously, you get close to them. It is said that if there is an animal in the house, you get attached to it. But my family did not like this. Then my family got me married somewhere else, but that too did not go well. Now the divorce case is going on...'

Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh in 2018

Let us tell you that Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have worked together in several films. During this time, both of them came close to each other. Their relationship lasted for many years. Then, they broke up and Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh in 2018. Let us tell you that some time ago, Akshara had also made many serious allegations against Pawan, which also included assault.

