Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan takes over Weekend Ka Vaar; Akshay-Arshad enter house for Jolly LLB 3 promotions Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan for this Weekend Ka Vaar. In the latest promos, she was seen schooling contestants like Kunickaa, Baseer, and Nehal for their behaviour. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi also enter the house to promote Jolly LLB 3.

New Delhi:

The contestants of the new season of Color TV's hit reality show 'Bigg Boss' are leaving no stone unturned in entertaining the viewers. From Kunickaa and Tanya Mittal's kitchen chaos to verbal arguments between Baseer and Abhishek in the captaincy task, this week was full of drama.

But this weekend's episode of Bigg Boss 19 is going to be more special, as Farah Khan will take over the hosting duties instead of superstar Salman Khan. Meanwhile, the starcast of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jolly LLB 3', Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, will be appearing on the show, doubling the entertainment.

In the newly released promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, just like Salman Khan, Farah Khan can be seen addressing the week’s key issues and also slamming the contestants for their behaviour.

Farah Khan schools Kunickaa for taking food from Zeishan's plate

In the promo for Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan is seen on stage in place of Salman Khan. She speaks to Kunickaa about taking food from Zeishan's plate and the attitude displayed in the house. Farah says, "Kunickaa ji, this behaviour you’ve shown after coming into the house, taking food from someone else’s plate and putting it back is quite shocking for us."

Commenting on Tanya’s upbringing, she adds, "You're quick to pass judgment on people’s upbringing. That’s very wrong. None of us has the right to do that. You seem to think you’re never wrong." Kunickaa, however, does not agree and is seen making a face in response to Farah's questions.

Farah Khan slams Baseer and Nehal for their behaviour

In another promo, Farah Khan is seen getting angry at Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. She questions the housemates, pointing out that Baseer has been calling her a "shit contestant," and asks whether he expected to bring only his favourite people into the house.

She then gives Nehal a stern dressing-down, saying, "What you're doing on this show is setting feminism back by 100 years." Farah is also seen scolding Amaal Mallik, taking a dig at him for constantly being known for saying sorry.

Akshay and Arshad to enter Bigg Boss 19 house for Jolly LLB 3 Promotions

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will enter the Bigg Boss 19 house to promote their upcoming comedy-drama film 'Jolly LLB 3'. It’ll be interesting to see how they handle the drama inside the house.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19 season will premiere every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

