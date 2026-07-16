Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil to release on OTT after completing theatrical run

New Delhi:

After a moderate run in theatres, Chand Mera Dil is all set to make its OTT debut. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the romantic drama will begin streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from July 17.

Chand Mera Dil to stream on OTT

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil released in theatres on May 22. The film will now stream on JioHotstar on Friday, adding to the lineup of OTT releases for the week.

Sharing her excitement, Ananya Panday said, "Playing Chandni has been one of my most memorable journeys, and I'm so happy that Chand Mera Dil is now finding a new home on JioHotstar. I’m excited that the film will now reach an even wider audience, and I hope more people get to experience Chandni and Aarav’s story. I can’t wait for audiences to make it a part of their next movie night or date night with their loved ones."

Lakshya echoed the sentiment and said, "I'm thrilled that Chand Mera Dil will now reach an even wider audience on JioHotstar. It's the kind of story that stays with you long after the credits roll, and I hope people enjoy it with someone they love, making it a memorable date night watch."

How much did Chand Mera Dil earn at the box office?

Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 38.11 crore worldwide so far, including Rs 34.26 crore in India gross and Rs 3.85 crore from overseas markets. The film's India net collection stands at Rs 29.09 crore, achieved across 50,875 shows.

India TV rated the film with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review can be read: "Ananya Panday genuinely puts in effort here. She tries hard to bring warmth and vulnerability to Chandni, especially in the more emotional scenes. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it feels like she is trying to force emotions the script itself has not earned. Still, her performance is sincere."

"Lakshya has screen presence and there are moments where he reminds you of Ranbir Kapoor, especially in his expressions and body language. He looks convincing in parts, but the writing lets him down too often. Their chemistry has sparks in a few scenes. But then it disappears in others because the film keeps interrupting itself emotionally. There are also stretches where the acting feels oddly staged. Almost rehearsed. Like the actors are waiting for cues instead of living inside the moment," it further read.

Chand Mera Dil is backed by Karan Johar

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil follows Aarav and Chandni as they navigate the highs and lows of love, heartbreak and growing up together.

Also read: 'A young lady…': Kalpana Iyer backs Ananya Panday over Chand Mera Dil Bharatanatyam sequence trolling