Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release time in India Alice in Borderland Season 3 is hitting Netflix today. Read further to know its release time in India.

New Delhi:

Alice in Borderland Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix today, on September 25, 2025. The new season continues the story of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) after they return to a seemingly peaceful life.

Season 3 promises high-stakes drama, gripping action, and the thrilling suspense that made the series a global hit. Alice in Borderland's third Instalment consists of 6 episodes.

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time in India

The highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland is set to premiere on September 25, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Fans in India can stream all episodes starting at 12:30 PM IST.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland S3?

Alice in Borderland season 3 picks up after the events of Season 2, with protagonists Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) living a peaceful life. Their tranquillity is disrupted when Usagi is abducted by a scholar obsessed with the afterlife, prompting Arisu to return to the perilous Borderland to rescue her. The new season introduces the enigmatic Joker card, leading to more deadly games and psychological challenges.

Are Alice in Borderland S3 episodes releasing weekly?

All episodes of Season 3 will be released simultaneously, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire season without waiting for weekly drops. The season is expected to consist of six episodes, two fewer than the previous seasons, but promises to deliver intense drama and high-stakes survival scenarios.

When and where to watch?

For Indian viewers, the series will be available on Netflix starting at 12:30 PM IST on September 25, 2025. As claimed by the makers, with its gripping storyline and compelling characters, Alice in Borderland Season 3 is all about the thrilling continuation of Arisu and Usagi's journey in the deadly games of the Borderland.

Also Read: 5 movies with endings similar to The Bads of Bollywood