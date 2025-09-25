5 movies with endings similar to The Bads of Bollywood Aryan Khan's directorial debut has created a stir on Netflix. It's also being well-received for its twists and satirical commentary. Let's have a look at films that had similar endings to The Bads Of Bollywood.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, is being hailed as a major success for Netflix. The series is trending at number one on the OTT giant. The show has received positive reviews not only from film critics but also from audiences.

More than real-life references and comic plot, the series is being liked for its ending. But do you know several Indian films also have a similar climax to The Bads Of Bollywood?

The Bads of Bollywood plot

The show follows Bobby Deol's character, Ajay Talwar, who desperately tries to prevent newcomer actor Lakshya, played by Aasman, from falling in love with his daughter Karishma (Sahar Bamba). Throughout the show, Ajay goes against Aasman, boycotting him from the film industry, getting him fired from Karan Johar's film, and even beating him up in the finale.

But the most shocking twist in the series was one no one could have imagined. Aasman Singh is ultimately revealed to be Bobby Deol's illegitimate son. This means he and Karisma are each other's step-brother and sister. Let's have a look at films that had similar endings.

Jagratha: CBI Diary – Part 2

This Malayalam film, starring Mammootty, depicts a mystery in which the alleged suicide of an actress is revealed to be a murder committed by her fiancé's father, who was against his son's relationship with the actress because she was his illegitimate daughter. The film is available to stream on YouTube.

Solo

This anthology film depicts the love story of Dulquer Salmaan and Neha Sharma. It is revealed that Dulquer's father had an affair with her mother, making Neha his half-sister.

Golmaal Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film features a romantic track between Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra. However, a twist arises when Ajay discovers that Parineeti is none other than his adopted sister/daughter, whom he cared for since childhood, along with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.

3 Stories

In one of the stories in Arjun Mukherjee's film Three Stories, a boy falls in love with a girl, but their families are not happy with their relationship. Initially, it is believed that the families' opposition is due to their religious beliefs; the boy is Muslim and the girl is Hindu. But, in a shocking twist, it is revealed that both the boy and the girl have the same father.

Punyam Aham

A man’s search for his father leads him into a relationship that hints at his partner being his half-sister.

