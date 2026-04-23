Why did Sameera Reddy choose Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal for her acting comeback? Actress reveals

New Delhi:

Sameera Reddy is stepping back into films with a role she describes as bold and thought-provoking. In Aakhri Sawal led by Sanjay Dutt, the actress makes her comeback, choosing a project that aims to stir conversation rather than play it safe. Her last project was the Kannada film Varadhanayaka with Kichcha Sudeep, which released in 2013. In 2024, her much-delayed film from 2004, Naam, with Ajay Devgn, was released.

Sameera Reddy on making acting comeback with Aakhri Sawal

"I wanted my return to stand for something fearless, something that sparks debate, and this does exactly that," said Sameera Reddy. The film has already built strong anticipation, especially after its teaser dropped on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. It offers a glimpse into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, adding to the curiosity around the project.

Talking about what drew her to the film, Sameera Reddy shared her perspective on the subject matter and how it challenged her own understanding. "I didn’t step back into films to play it safe and Aakhiri Sawal is far from comfortable. My understanding of RSS was limited and largely shaped by half-knowledge, but after reading the script, I realised how much of it didn’t add up. That realisation stayed with me. This isn’t a film that reassures you -it unsettles you, challenges your beliefs, and pushes you to question what you’ve always accepted. I wanted my return to stand for something fearless, something that sparks debate and this does exactly that," she said.

When is Aakhri Sawal releasing?

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and backed by a team of producers including Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. The project also has Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand as co-producers, with writing credits going to Utkarsh Naithani.

Aakhri Sawal is slated to hit theatres on May 8, 2026.

Also read: Aakhri Sawal release date changed: Sanjay Dutt's next after Dhurandhar to hit theatres sooner