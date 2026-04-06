Aakhri Sawal release date changed: Sanjay Dutt's next after Dhurandhar to hit theatres sooner

New Delhi:

Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, has a new update. The film will now be released a week earlier than its previously announced May 16. It’s a shift that brings the film to theatres a little earlier than expected. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. With Sanjay Dutt leading the film, there has been steady curiosity around what it intends to explore.

What is the new release date of Aakhri Sawal?

Aakhri Sawal has been preponed - the film will now release on May 8 instead of May 16. It marks Sanjay Dutt's next after playing SP Aslam in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films.

Aakhri Sawal teaser

The teaser of Aakhri Sawal was unveiled on the occasion of Hanuman Ji Janmotsav. It offered an early look into the film’s world. It took viewers into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925, and framed in a way that feels layered and deliberate. The teaser does not over-explain, but it leaves enough to think about. The tone feels serious, almost conversational, and it signals a film that is likely to invite discussion once it reaches theatres. That initial glimpse has already started conversations, and the expectation is that the full story will go deeper.

Aakhri Sawal: Cast and crew

Abhijeet Mohan Warang made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Picasso in 2021, which earned a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. Since then, he has worked across Marathi and Hindi projects, including Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccolo, and the short film Virtual Reality.

Backed by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, Aakhri Sawal brings together a wide production team. It is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand as co-producers. The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Utkarsh Naithani. With the new date locked, Aakhri Sawal is now set to arrive in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

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