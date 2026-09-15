Shah Rukh Khan says reuniting with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji in King feels 'the best ever'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about reuniting with Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone in King. During his latest #AskSRK session, a fan asked the actor how it felt to share the screen with the two actors again. Shah Rukh responded warmly, saying that working with them again was 'the best ever'.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his King reunion

A fan wrote on X, 'Reuniting with Deepika and Rani once again, how does it feel to share the screen with her this time? #AskSRK @iamsrk,' to which Shah Rukh wrote, 'The best ever. It's lovely always to work with my best friends'.

The interaction comes ahead of King, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has a large ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

King is currently scheduled to release in December 24, 2026. The film is being produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand and Shah Rukh Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

What we know about King

King is being billed as an action thriller, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Details about the storyline have largely been kept under wraps, although the available plot description centres on a mentor and disciple facing a dangerous journey.

Siddharth Anand has directed the film, while the screenplay has been credited to Anand, Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya, with dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala. The film brings together several actors who have previously shared screen space with Shah Rukh. For Rani and Deepika in particular, King marks another collaboration with the actor after a series of popular films.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's films

Shah Rukh and Deepika first worked together in Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika’s Hindi film debut. They went on to reunite in Chennai Express and Happy New Year, before sharing the screen again in Pathaan in 2023.

Deepika also made a special appearance in Jawan, while Shah Rukh made a special appearance in her film Zero. Their collaborations have therefore extended beyond lead roles, with King bringing the two actors together once again.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's films

Shah Rukh and Rani have worked together several times over the years. Their first major collaboration was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Rani played Tina alongside Shah Rukh's Rahul. They later appeared together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Veer-Zaara, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Their most recent major collaboration came 20 years ago in the form of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, back in 2006, in which Shah Rukh played Dev while Rani portrayed Maya. Their reunion in King therefore comes nearly two decades after their last substantial on-screen pairing.

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