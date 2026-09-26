September 25 box office report: The Paradise leads, The Vvaan, Endgame Encore, Dorothy see modest start

The box office saw a mix of new releases and films in different stages of their theatrical runs on September 25. Nani's The Paradise was on Day 2, while Hanuman Ansh reached Day 50. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Encore and Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest were among the day's new releases.

The Paradise box office collection

Nani and Kayadu Lohar's The Paradise collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, taking its India net collection to Rs 46.25 crore, as per Sacnilk. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Raghav Juyal and Sonali Kulkarni. It was released in theatres on September 24.

The Vvaan opens with Rs 8 crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Friday. Its India gross stood at Rs 9.60 crore, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film also features Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Manish Paul, Milind Gunaji and Shweta Tiwari.

Avengers Endgame Encore gets Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1

Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India on its opening day. The film returned to theatres on September 25 with additional footage and is being screened in multiple languages. The re-release comes ahead of the next major Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Dorothy opens with Rs 0.19 crore

Tamil film Dorothy recorded Rs 0.19 crore in live Day 1 collections on September 25, with the figure still subject to an update on Sacnilk. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth Rajendran and Sananth Kumar.

Hanuman Ansh continues its run

Hanuman Ansh added Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, taking its India net collection to Rs 291.53 crore. The film has remained in theatres for more than seven weeks since its August 7 release. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role.

Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 223 crore

Mirzapur: The Movie was in its fourth week on Friday. Sacnilk's Day 22 figure stood at Rs 0.08 crore at the time of the update, taking its India net total to Rs 223.08 crore. The figures were still live. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film continues the story of the Prime Video series and brings back several of its main characters.

Daayra remains steady

Meghna Gulzar's Daayra added Rs 0.41 crore on Day 7, taking its India net collection to Rs 6.36 crore. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The police drama released on September 18 and has been running alongside several other new Hindi releases.

Resident Evil adds Rs 1.37 crore

Resident Evil collected Rs 1.37 crore on Day 8, taking its India net total to Rs 16.22 crore. The horror film is one of the Hollywood releases currently playing in Indian theatres.

Vibe collects Rs 0.90 crore

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe added Rs 0.90 crore on Day 8. Its India net collection stood at Rs 14.40 crore. The film also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastav and released on September 18.

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