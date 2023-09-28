Trevor Noah CANCELS Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues', issues apology

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Trevor Noah

Popular comedian Trevor Noah, who is in India for a comedy tour, called off two stand-up shows in Bengaluru due to 'technical issues' and apologised to the audience members for the inconvenience. After three gigs in New Delhi last week, the 39-year-old comedian was scheduled to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 as part of his 'Off The Record Tour'.

A video clip on social media purportedly shows Noah apologising to the crowd that he won't be able to perform with 'bad sound' and promising a refund.

Noah took to his X account on Wednesday (September 27) night to make the announcement. "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show," the Emmy Award-winning comedian wrote in the post.

The former 'Daily Show' host assured all ticket holders will receive a 'full refund'. "and again I'm so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," he further said. Social media users commented on Noah's post, with some saying Bengaluru played a "joke" on the comedian himself and others criticising the organisers for giving a bad name to the infrastructure of the city, known as the 'Silicon Valley of India'.

A section of netizens also claimed that the comedian got stranded in Bengaluru traffic and reached his own show late. A user wrote, "Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru." Another added, "Next time do a show in Gurgaon and you won’t be facing any such problems. It’s the best place to do the real comedy with very much lively atmosphere and crowd is also fantastic. Or maybe you can just do it this time also as you are still in India till October 1 your Mumbai event. Things can be arranged at short time also." A third comment read, "Trevor has been Bangalored, not in a nice way though! The joke is on Silicon City.''

According to producers and promoters BookMyShow Live, Noah is next set to perform at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1. This is his maiden trip to India.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 Review: Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi's comic entertainer will give you 'earthquake'

ALSO READ: Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor impresses in never-seen-before intense avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

Latest Entertainment News