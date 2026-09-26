The Vvaan X review is out, Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's film gets mixed reactions from internet users

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's much-awaited film Vvaan X has finally arrived on the big screen. As audiences watch the folklore fantasy drama, reactions have started pouring in on social media, with internet users sharing mixed opinions about the film.

The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever (TVF) and 11.11 Production.The film has received mixed reactions from both critics and the audience. Read on to find out what X users are saying about it.

The Vvaan X review

So far, those who went to watch The Vvaan on its release day have taken to their X handles (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. Some users praised Sidharth Malhotra's performance, calling it "magnificent" and even calling the film a "must-watch".

One X user wrote, "Just watched #TheVvaan. It’s a must-watch, Shakti ki bhakti at its Best. This movie showed why it’s important to worship the Supreme Goddess. And what a magnificent performance by Sid, easily among his top 3, His portrayal of Veer (Shiv Ansh) is phenomenal."

(Image Source : X: @RANJHAA03)Screengrab showing an X user reacting to The Vvaan.

Another user hailed the film's "fantastic visuals" and also praised the climax, writing, "#TheVvaan is absolutely breathtaking! Fantastic visuals, an intriguing story, stunning performances, and a climax that genuinely blew my mind. It keeps you glued to the screen from start to finish. P.S. A must-watch if you want to experience what absolute cinema feels like."

(Image Source : X: @JANAKID01)Screengrab showing an X user reacting to The Vvaan.

On the other hand, some users pointed out some flaws in the film. One X user wrote, "Vvaan is struggling bro.."

The Vvaan box office collection in India

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Vvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed slow growth on its second day, September 26. The film opened at the box office with a collection of Rs 8 crore across 6,746 shows. As of 3 pm on September 26, the folklore fantasy drama has minted Rs 3.85 crore across 3,800 shows. This brings the film's total India collection to Rs 11.85 crore.

The Vvaan movie review

India TV gave The Vvaan 2 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "The idea behind The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is certainly interesting. Indian folklore, Van Devi, Chhath Puja and a mysterious forest could have formed the foundation of a distinctive fantasy film. The film also has some good visuals and visible effort from its cast. But between a good idea and a good film, the most important element is a strong story. This is where The Vvaan falters the most."

It further added, "A scattered screenplay, inconsistent tone, limited character development, weak comedy and a climax that fails to leave the desired impact overshadow the film's better elements."

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The Vvaan Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's fantasy thriller stumbles under too many ideas