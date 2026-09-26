Govinda's Roopa co-star Komal Rani pens stern note after Sunita's 'ghar toot raha' remark: 'Jaan se maarne…'

Actor Govinda's association with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar has been grabbing a lot of attention lately. The duo sparked buzz after their recent visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja temple.

However, his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has also been reacting to it through her public statements. Earlier, Sunita visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata, where she appealed to women and Gen Z to support her and talked about the difficulties she has been facing in her marriage to Govinda, even saying, "Mera ghar toot raha hai."

In the latest development, Komal Rani, Govinda's Roopa co-star, has indirectly reacted to it with an Instagram Story. She wrote a stern note after Sunita Ahuja's remarks. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Komal wrote a long note and even said, "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house."

Govinda's Roopa co-star Komal Rani pens stern note after Sunita's 'ghar toot raha' remark

Without taking any names, Roopa actor, wrote, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public." Take a look:

(Image Source : KOMAL RANI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Komal Rani's Instagram Story.

The statement further added, "Is this really a pain or it is carefully thought out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death. I don't think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, They can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy. Stop using my name to serve your agenda May God protect every decent man from such cunning women."

What was Sunita Ahuja's 'ghar toot raha hai' remark?

For the unversed, before Komal Rani's Instagram post, Sunita Ahuja had opened up about her personal life during her visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata. She said she was there to seek Goddess Kali's blessings and pray for peace. While addressing the media outside the temple, Sunita said, "Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwara bolne aaye hoon ki unka bhi naash karein (There are some demons in my life too, and I have come here to seek Mata’s blessings and pray that she destroys them as well)."

She continued, "Jitne bhi Gen Z bacche ho, auratein ho, mujhe support kijiye. Joh mere saath ho raha hai, vo accha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason (All you Gen Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is falling apart for no reason)."

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Sunita Ahuja says 'mera ghar toot raha hai' days after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani