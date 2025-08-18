Thama movie: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna first look out; teaser drops tomorrow Thama brings Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin into Maddock’s supernatural universe. First look posters are out, teaser drops tomorrow.

New Delhi:

There is tremendous excitement among the audience over Thama, Dinesh Vijan's next film from the supernatural universe that started with Stree. Later on, Bhediya and Munjya joined the supernatural universe.

Now Thama will join the universe with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui helming the project. On Monday, the makers of Thama shared the first look posters of the lead cast.

Thama movie: Ayushmann and Rashmika’s first look posters

Ayushmann-Rashmika have been shooting for Thama for a long time, and now this movie is almost complete. The makers have released the first look posters of Ayushmann, Rashmika and Nawazuddin. After seeing this, it's safe to say that Diwali of 2025 is going to be a blast.

Rashmika Mandanna as Taraka in Thama

According to the look poster, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the role of Taraka in Thama. 'We present Rashmika Mandanna as Taraka, who is the first ray of light, read the caption. In the poster, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a green gown giving a fierce look.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as Alok in Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana's character in the film Thama will be named Alok. Releasing Ayushmann Khurrana's poster, the makers wrote, 'We present Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, who is the last hope of humanity.' Compared to the other, the actor looks calmer.

Thama teaser release date and time revealed

While releasing the look posters of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers of Thama have also informed that the trailer of their movie will be released on August 19 at 11:11. The film will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2025. However, the makers have not revealed the final release date yet.

There are high chances that the film can clash with Go Goa Gone 2 or No Entry 2 at the box office.

